What's the story

Apple's senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue, has made a bold prediction about the future of smartphones.

Testifying in the Google vs. US Department of Justice antitrust case, he said that artificial intelligence (AI) technology is advancing so rapidly that it could make traditional devices like the iPhone obsolete within a decade.

"You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now, as crazy as it sounds," Cue stated.