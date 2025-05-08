AI may replace iPhone in 10 years, predicts Apple executive
What's the story
Apple's senior vice president of services, Eddy Cue, has made a bold prediction about the future of smartphones.
Testifying in the Google vs. US Department of Justice antitrust case, he said that artificial intelligence (AI) technology is advancing so rapidly that it could make traditional devices like the iPhone obsolete within a decade.
"You may not need an iPhone 10 years from now, as crazy as it sounds," Cue stated.
AI evolution
AI and wearables: The future of smartphones
Cue's statement highlights how AI technology could evolve in the next few years.
He hinted that wearables with sophisticated AI capabilities could one day replace traditional smartphones.
The prediction comes as Apple continues to explore robotics and wearable tech as the next big thing after its flagship product, the iPhone.
Product development
Challenges in finding iPhone's successor
Despite the iPhone being Apple's biggest revenue driver, the tech giant has not found a product that can match its success.
Apple killed its car project, and its first VR headset, the Vision Pro, did not sell as expected.
However, Apple is exploring possible future developments like augmented reality (AR) smart glasses, which could act as an iPhone replacement.
Upcoming products
Future innovations in smartphone technology
Apple has a lot of innovations lined up for the future, including a foldable iPhone and an all-display iPhone with no cutouts for the camera or Face ID.
The products are expected to be unveiled in 2026 and 2027, respectively.
Cue's prediction highlights that AI-based wearables have not yet successfully replaced smartphones, even though other companies are also working on AI screen-free wearables.
The Humane AI Pin failed, and the Rabbit R1 faced criticism for poor performance upon its launch.
Search engine evolution
Potential shift toward AI search solutions
Along with his remarks on smartphones, Cue also touched upon the future of search engines.
He indicated that AI search solutions will eventually replace traditional ones like Google in the coming years.
Following this announcement, both Apple and Alphabet's shares dropped by 2% and over 7%, respectively, on Wednesday.
Cue also disclosed Apple is considering integrating AI search tools from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Perplexity into Safari.
The move comes as antitrust measures against Google continue to challenge its search dominance.