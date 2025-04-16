Why Google is ending country-specific search domains
What's the story
Google has announced plans to retire its country code top-level domains (ccTLDs) for search functionality.
This means all your search activities will now be conducted through the google.com URL.
As a result, you'll no longer see country-specific Google domain names like google.co.in or google.co.uk in your browser.
Going forward, those local addresses will automatically take you to the main google.com site, regardless of your location.
Evolution
Location-based search results: A brief history
This move from Google builds on a major change from 2017, when the tech giant started using location data to automatically deliver search results based on a user's geographical location.
This meant that whether users entered their query into a local country code URL or google.com, they'd always get results relevant to their physical location.
The latest announcement is viewed as the final step in this ccTLD sunsetting process.
Change
Will anything change for users?
Google states that this transition aims to create a more consistent and efficient search experience for users worldwide.
The tech giant said that its search results are already highly localized, taking into account a user's location regardless of the domain they are using. This localization includes language preferences and regionally relevant content.
The algorithms that power Google Search will continue to prioritize local information and tailor results based on a user's geographic location.
User impact
Google reassures users about search functionality
In its announcement, Google stressed that although this update will change what you see in your browser address bar, it won't affect the working of Search.
The tech giant also assured that this change wouldn't impact how they meet obligations under national laws.
This clarification is aimed at reassuring users about the continuity and legality of Google's search services despite the upcoming changes.