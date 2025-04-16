What's the story

Google has announced plans to retire its country code top-level domains (ccTLDs) for search functionality.

This means all your search activities will now be conducted through the google.com URL.

As a result, you'll no longer see country-specific Google domain names like google.co.in or google.co.uk in your browser.

Going forward, those local addresses will automatically take you to the main google.com site, regardless of your location.