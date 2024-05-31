Next Article

Google defends AI Overviews; blames unusual queries for poor results

By Akash Pandey 01:15 pm May 31, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Google's newly introduced AI search results feature has been under scrutiny for delivering peculiar suggestions, such as advising users to put glue on pizza or eat rocks. These odd results from a new "AI Overviews" feature were quickly corrected by the tech giant but not before becoming viral memes. Now, in a blog post, Liz Reid, VP and head of Google Search, has attributed these anomalies to "data voids" and unusual user queries.

AI search results led to 'higher satisfaction'

Despite the controversy, Reid stated that AI results have led to "higher satisfaction" with Google Search. She defended the AI Overviews, stating they generally don't "hallucinate," but occasionally misinterpret web content. Reid also noted a significant number of "faked screenshots" of AI Overviews circulating online. However, she acknowledged criticisms about users being opted into this feature without explicit consent, which sparked backlash and guides on how to disable it.

Efforts to refine AI Overviews

In response to the controversy, Reid revealed that Google is working on refining AI Overviews by limiting their appearance for "nonsensical" queries and satire. This decision follows user surprise at content from satirical website The Onion and a Reddit user named "f*cksmith" not being filtered out. Reid compared the accuracy of AI Overviews with featured snippets, stating they are "on par." These snippets highlight relevant webpage information without using generative AI.