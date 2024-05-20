Next Article

Surface Laptop gets up to 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and over 22 hours of battery life

Microsoft introduces Surface Laptop with an Arm-powered processor: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:58 pm May 20, 202411:58 pm

What's the story Microsoft has launched its latest product, the new Surface Laptop, powered by an Arm-based processor. This is a significant shift from the previous Surface Laptop 6 for Business, which utilized Intel's Core Ultra chip. The new laptop is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chip, a move that Microsoft hopes will enable it to compete more effectively with Apple's MacBook laptops.

Performance specs

Surface Laptop boasts enhanced speed and display options

The new Surface Laptop is available in four colors and offers 13.8- and 15-inch options for its 600-nit screens. Microsoft claims that it is "80% faster than our previous generation" and provides "up to 22 hours of local video playback." The laptop also features a haptic touchpad, similar to those found on Apple's MacBooks for years.

Advanced features

Microsoft's new laptop supports advanced features

Unlike the MacBook Air, Microsoft's new laptop supports three 4K monitors, in addition to the laptop's own display. It also supports up to 32GB of RAM, and comes with Wi-Fi 7, the latest 6GHz version of Wi-Fi. The Surface Laptop includes a touchscreen feature, something that Apple has yet to incorporate into its laptops.

AI integration

Microsoft's Surface Laptop features AI-driven capabilities

Microsoft has labeled the new product a "Copilot Plus PC" due to its neural processing unit that powers Windows 11 AI features like Recall. This feature allows users to search for information from apps, documents, and folders using Copilot. The tech giant anticipates that these AI machines will receive Windows AI facilities before their Intel counterparts do.