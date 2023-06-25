Technology

Amazon deal! MSI Cyborg 15 gaming laptop is 31% off

Written by Akash Pandey June 25, 2023 | 05:13 pm 2 min read

MSI's Cyborg 15 is selling at an attractive price via Amazon. Buyers can also avail some bank and exchange offers. As for the highlights, the device boasts a 144Hz LCD screen, 6GB of NVIDIA graphics, a 12th-generation Intel processor, and a 53.5Wh battery. If you've been looking for a gaming-oriented laptop with blazing-fast performance, check out this deal.

Why does this story matter?

The market for gaming laptops has grown significantly recently. More brands are now gravitating toward this segment, by incorporating premium hardware and cooling solutions on their offerings. MSI has been a well-recognized brand for years now, mainly for hardware, which caters to the needs of gamers. The MSI Cyborg 15 offer superior graphics rendering and thermal solutions than most models in its segment.

Everything to know about the deal

On Amazon, the MSI Cyborg 15 is priced at Rs. 1,23,990 for its 16GB/512GB configuration. However, it is currently selling at Rs. 99,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 24,000. Additionally, buyers can avail no-cost EMI options on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cards, and up to Rs. 15,600 off in exchange for an eligible device. These offers make the device even more considerable.

The laptop sports a 144Hz LCD screen

The MSI Cyborg 15 has a futuristic design, a blue-backlit keyboard, cooling vents, and an HD webcam in the top bezel. It offers a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS-level LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop gets a microphone and dual speakers. It features Hi-Res Audio for wireless audio connections. Also, the onboard Nahimic 3 software dramatically enhances in-game 3D surround sound.

It is equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port

The MSI Cyborg 15 includes two Type-A ports, one Type-C port, an RJ45 LAN slot, an HDMI 2.1 socket, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The device offers 16GB of RAM

The MSI Cyborg 15 is powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7-12650H processor, paired with 6GB of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also gets up to 64GB of expandable memory. The laptop runs on Windows 11. Under the hood, it packs a 53.5Wh battery. Its Cooler Boost 5 architecture dissipates heat strategically.