HONOR MagicBook X14 launched in India: Check pricing, specifications
HONOR has launched its latest laptop, dubbed MagicBook X14, in India. It is available at a special launch price of Rs. 41,990 until January 20 and can be purchased via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the device is equipped with a Full-HD IPS display, an 11-generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 56Wh battery, and an in-built fingerprint scanner.
Why does this story matter?
- HONOR's latest laptop comes with an upgraded processor but the rest of the specifications of the device remain largely similar to its forerunner.
- It is affordably priced and comes with a fast-charging capability that is claimed to deliver up to 68% battery in 60 minutes.
- Under the sub-Rs. 50,000 segment, it takes on laptops from brands like Lenovo, Dell, and Xiaomi.
The device features a 14-inch Full-HD display
MagicBook X14 sports an aluminum metal body with a 180-degree hinge, thin bezels, a pop-up camera module between the F6 and F7 function keys, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader. The laptop features a 14-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS anti-glare display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and TUV Rheinland flicker-free and low blue light certifications.
The laptop packs a 56Wh battery
MagicBook X14 is powered by an 11-generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a 56Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
The device supports Bluetooth 5.0
For I/O, MagicBook X14 offers a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 Generation 1 port, an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Talking about wireless connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. The device comes with a super-sized cooling fan for improved heat dissipation. It also has a Multi-screen collaboration feature that lets you pair your HONOR smartphone.
HONOR MagicBook X14: Pricing and availability
The HONOR MagicBook X14 laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs. 41,990 till January 20 via Amazon, instead of the regular price of Rs. 46,990. It comes in a single Space Gray color.