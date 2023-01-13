Technology

HONOR MagicBook X14 launched in India: Check pricing, specifications

HONOR MagicBook X14 launched in India: Check pricing, specifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 13, 2023, 07:37 pm 2 min read

MagicBook X14 comes with an Intel Core i5 processor (Photo credit: HONOR)

HONOR has launched its latest laptop, dubbed MagicBook X14, in India. It is available at a special launch price of Rs. 41,990 until January 20 and can be purchased via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the device is equipped with a Full-HD IPS display, an 11-generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 56Wh battery, and an in-built fingerprint scanner.

Why does this story matter?

HONOR's latest laptop comes with an upgraded processor but the rest of the specifications of the device remain largely similar to its forerunner.

It is affordably priced and comes with a fast-charging capability that is claimed to deliver up to 68% battery in 60 minutes.

Under the sub-Rs. 50,000 segment, it takes on laptops from brands like Lenovo, Dell, and Xiaomi.

The device features a 14-inch Full-HD display

MagicBook X14 sports an aluminum metal body with a 180-degree hinge, thin bezels, a pop-up camera module between the F6 and F7 function keys, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader. The laptop features a 14-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS anti-glare display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and TUV Rheinland flicker-free and low blue light certifications.

The laptop packs a 56Wh battery

MagicBook X14 is powered by an 11-generation Intel Core i5 processor, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home and packs a 56Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

The device supports Bluetooth 5.0

For I/O, MagicBook X14 offers a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.0 Generation 1 port, an HDMI port, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Talking about wireless connectivity, it gets Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi. The device comes with a super-sized cooling fan for improved heat dissipation. It also has a Multi-screen collaboration feature that lets you pair your HONOR smartphone.

HONOR MagicBook X14: Pricing and availability

The HONOR MagicBook X14 laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs. 41,990 till January 20 via Amazon, instead of the regular price of Rs. 46,990. It comes in a single Space Gray color.