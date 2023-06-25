Technology

Samsung's 65-inch Frame series smart TV gets cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey June 25, 2023 | 03:56 pm 3 min read

The 65-inch Frame series TV boots Tizen OS (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung's Frame series smart TVs let you lose yourself in the world of true visual entertainment. Crammed with captivating features, they can astound viewers with their incredible performance. Now, the 65-inch Frame series model is currently retailing with tempting discounts via Flipkart. The TV boasts a great display, bringing out the best of every media played on it, and provides an excellent viewing experience.

Why does this story matter?

The 65-inch Frame series TV bears a sleek and modern design, attracting lots of attention when placed in the living room. In addition, the Quantum Dot technology used in this television enhances the beauty of each frame being displayed on the screen by reproducing the colors in their truest form. It is recommended to anyone planning to upgrade their smart TV experience.

The television boasts a 100Hz QLED panel

The 65-inch Frame series TV looks like a slim picture frame that adds to your home décor. When the Frame is off, the television can display your private art gallery. You can upload and exhibit your own photography/family portrait by sending photos to the television using your phone/USB flash drive. The device boasts a 4K (2160x3840 pixels) rotatable QLED panel with 100Hz refresh rate.

It features multiple voice assistants

The 65-inch Frame series TV offers four HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The device features SmartThings to detect, connect, and control smart devices. Its "PC on TV" ability lets you share the screen directly from a nearby PC/laptop. The Mobile Mirroring feature mirrors your smartphone on the screen. The television also offers multiple voice assistants including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Bixby.

The device packs 16GB of storage

The 65-inch Frame series TV is powered by Samsung's Quantum Processor 4K, paired with 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. The television offers an Eye comfort mode, brightness sensor, ALLM, HDR10+, expert calibration, and more. It is equipped with a 2.2-channel speaker setup with a 40W audio output, Dolby Atmos support, surround sound, and Adaptive Sound+ for a rich listening experience.

Everything you need to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the 65-inch Frame series TV bears a price tag of Rs. 2,22,900. However, it is retailing for Rs. 1,30,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 91,910. A flat Rs. 7,000 off is applicable on HDFC Bank card transactions, and up to Rs. 3,177 discount in exchange for an old television. Up to 12 months of no-cost EMI is available on leading bank cards.