Technology

Best ANC-enabled TWS earphones in India under Rs. 7,000

Best ANC-enabled TWS earphones in India under Rs. 7,000

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 19, 2023, 03:10 am 3 min read

The Jabra Elite 4 gets Fast Pair technology (Photo credit: Jabra)

TWS earphones offer increased mobility, comfort, and style while eliminating the hassle of ugly wires. You can enjoy your favorite podcasts, songs, and audiobooks while traveling and working out easily. There was a time when wired earphones were the norm. Now, the demand for wireless earphones is skyrocketing. If you're wondering which TWS wearable to consider, here are some top picks under Rs. 7,000.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Available at Rs. 2,999

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 bears a familiar design to its predecessor, Nord Buds. The earbuds offer a secure in-ear fit, and deliver IP55 resistance against water splashes. Each bud houses a 12.4mm driver and two microphones. For bass enhancements, they feature the BassWave algorithm. The earphones support 25dB of Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and Dolby Atmos audio.

They offer five hours of playback with ANC

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 allows Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and AAC and SBC codecs. They have improved fast pairing. With ANC, the earbuds allow five hours of playback. With their Type-C charging case, they can deliver 27 hours of total playback time.

OPPO Enco Air2 Pro: Retails at Rs. 3,499

The OPPO Enco Air2 Pro earbuds offer a snug fit, tap/hold controls, and IP54-rated protection. They are housed in a refractive bubble Type-C case. Each bud gets a 12.4mm titanium diaphragm driver, dual microphones, ANC, Transparency mode, and 94ms ultra-low game latency. The product supports Bluetooth 5.2, AAC/SBC codecs, and dual-device pairing. Playback of five hours per earphone and 20 per case is promised.

JBL Tune 230NC: Priced at Rs. 5,999

The JBL Tune 230NC has a comfortable in-ear design for earbuds, along with IPX4 water resistance. The case supports Type-C charging. A 6mm audio driver is onboard each bud, along with dual microphones per side. The earphones feature Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient mode. The audio wearable supports Bluetooth 5.2 technology. On a single charge, you get eight hours of playback per bud.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: Selling for just Rs. 6,889

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 has a stemless in-ear design, and a squircle Type-C charging case. The earbuds are equipped with two reforming outer microphones and one inner mic. They support Active Noise Cancellation and Passthrough modes. The audio wearable comes with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and Bixby support. With ANC enabled, users can enjoy up to five hours of listening.

Jabra Elite 4: Retailing at Rs. 6,998

The Jabra Elite 4 offers in-ear fit, tap controls, and IP55-rated water protection for the earbuds. It has a Type-C charging case. The earphones house a 6mm driver. They support Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. The buds enjoy Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, SBC/Qualcomm aptX codecs, and Fast Pair/Swift Pair technology. You get 5.5 hours of music listening per bud with ANC.