Grab now! These Samsung earbuds are 75% off on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 20, 2023, 05:05 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Buds Live offers Active Noise Cancellation

Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live is now retailing at its lowest price ever. You can grab the audio wearable at just Rs. 3,999. As for the key highlights, the earbuds support Active Noise Cancellation and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. They offer up to six hours of playback per charge. If you've been looking for good truly wireless earbuds, this is the right time to get one.

Here are the pricing details

The Galaxy Buds Live was launched in India at Rs. 14,990. However, the earbuds can now be yours at just Rs. 3,999, meaning a discount of Rs. 10,991. Amazon is also offering up to six months of no-cost EMI option on the product.

The TWS earphones offer tap controls

The Galaxy Buds Live earbuds have a bean-shaped, glossy design with tap controls. They are offered with swappable silicon tips for a comfortable fit. On Amazon, the product is available in Mystic Black, Mystic Red, and Mystic Bronze colorways. Each earbud weighs 5.6g. The retail box also includes a USB cable and small and large ear tips (medium comes fitted on the earbuds).

Galaxy Buds Live features Active Noise Cancellation

The Galaxy Buds Live offers support for Active Noise Cancellation. Each earbud is equipped with a 12mm audio driver, which is tuned by AKG. The earbuds house three microphones, along with a dedicated bass duct for a punchy sound. They also support the Bixby voice wake-up feature, which lets users perform several functions hands-free. Tap playback for audio streaming apps is also available.

The earbuds offer 6 hours of playback per charge

The Galaxy Buds Live packs a 60mAh battery (on each bud), which is good for six hours of playback. The charging case houses a 472mAh battery, which offers up to 21 hours of total playtime. The case also supports wireless charging. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with A2DP, AVRCP, and HFP codecs. They offer seamless pairing with Galaxy smartphones using Fast Pair.