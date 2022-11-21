Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro now available at Rs. 11,990

The discounts and offers are valid for the White and Graphite trims of the Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro has received a Rs. 6,000 discount on Amazon. The TWS wearable was launched in India in August of this year. The earbuds promise IPX7 water resistance, three microphones on each bud, Active Noise Cancellation, 24-bit high-quality sound, Bluetooth 5.3, and five hours of playback per charge. If you have been waiting to grab this product, now may be the time.

Everything to know about the deal

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro was launched in India at Rs. 17,999. While there are no changes in the price tag on Samsung's official website, on Amazon, the cost has been reduced to Rs. 16,990. Additionally, you can apply a Rs. 2,000 coupons, and get Rs. 3,000 additional discount through all leading bank cards. Hence, you'll have to pay just Rs. 11,990 for the product.

The audio wearable is equipped with IPX7 water resistance

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro sports a compact and stem-less in-ear design with swappable silicon tips for a comfortable fit. It is offered in White, Bora Purple, and Graphite colors. The TWS earphones are equipped with custom coaxial two-way speakers for wide frequency response and three microphones. They also offer IPX7 water resistance. Each earbud weighs 5.5g.

The TWS equipment offers Active Noise Cancellation

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro supports Active Noise Cancellation along with ambient surround sound and 360-degree audio. It is equipped with a location detection feature that can be accessed via SmartThings Find app. The earbuds offer 24-bit Hi-Fi sound. They allow seamless switching with nearby Galaxy devices using Auto Switch. On each bud, there are tap controls for accepting calls, managing music, and more

The earbuds deliver five hours of playback per charge

The Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Each earbud delivers five hours of playback per charge with Active Noise Cancellation turned on. The case offers 18 hours of total playback and comes with wireless charging support.