Here's how much Samsung S23, S23+, S23 Ultra may cost

Written by Akash Pandey Jan 20, 2023, 03:52 pm 3 min read

The Galaxy S23 series will debut on February 1, 2023

The launch of the Galaxy S23 series is just around the corner. On February 1, Samsung will announce the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models. Recent leaks have already revealed the design and specifications of the trio. And to make things worse for the South Korean tech giant, a fresh leak has now revealed the prices of the flaghip smartphones.

Why does this story matter?

A few days ago, the rumored Australian pricing for the S23 series appeared online, suggesting a price hike for the entire line-up.

And now, the new leak suggests that the pricing for the devices will remain unchanged, at least in the US. The base variants of the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra will cost the same as the S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S23 line-up will start at $799 in the US

According to the leak, the regular Galaxy S23 will begin at $799 (Rs. 64,900) for its 8GB/128GB configuration. The S23+ will be priced at $999 (Rs. 81,100) for its base 8GB/256GB variant. The S23 Ultra will begin at $1,199 (Rs. 97,300) for the 8GB/256GB model. To recall, the S22, the S22+, and S22 Ultra models were launched at $799, $999, and $1,199, respectively.

Rumored Australian prices suggest a price hike of AUD 100

As per the leaked Australian pricing, the Galaxy S23 will start at AUD 1,350 (nearly Rs. 76,000). The S23+ may begin at AUD 1,650 (around Rs. 92,850), while the top-tier S23 Ultra will start at AUD 1,950 (roughly Rs 1.10 lakh). In Australia, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra were launched starting at AUD 1,249, AUD 1,549, and AUD 1,849, respectively.

Galaxy S23 series: Here's everything we know so far

The S23 and S23+ will see a design change. The company has decided to remove the rear camera bump, meaning the lenses will sit flush with the glass panel. However, the S23 Ultra will look exactly like the S22 Ultra. The S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra will sport a top-centered punch-hole cut-out, an IP68-rated dust and water resistance, and an under-display fingerprint scanner.

S23 Ultra is tipped to break records for peak brightness

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ will offer 6.1-inch and 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screens, respectively. The S23 Ultra will get a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel. The handsets will support a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and Always-on functionality. For display protection, they will boast Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The S23 Ultra is rumored to have the highest-ever peak brightness of 2,200-nits, along with 2,200Hz PWM Dimming.

Newly-announced ISOCELL HP2 sensor will be seen on S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ will sport a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 10MP telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom. The S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP ISOCELL HP2 main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and 10MP telephoto and periscope lenses with 3x and 10x zoom, respectively. On the front, the handsets will house a 12MP selfie camera.

The trio will get overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

The S23 series will run on an overclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The S23 will start at 8GB/128GB configuration, whereas S23+ and S23 Ultra will begin at 8GB/256GB trim. The devices will get 3,900mAh, 4,700mAh, and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively. They will boot Android 13-based One UI 5, and support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.