Leak reveals full specifications of Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 18, 2023, 05:08 pm 2 min read

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will be launched on February 1

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. With just two weeks left for the launch, the complete specifications of the S23 and S23+ have surfaced. As for the key highlights, the handsets will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 50MP main camera, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The devices will boast 120Hz AMOLED displays

Samsung S23 and S23+ will sport a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a triple rear camera module. The S23 will feature a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 425ppi pixel density while S23+ will bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 393ppi pixel density. Both handsets will have a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and HDR10+ certification.

The handsets will flaunt a 50MP main camera

Samsung S23 and S23+ will be equipped with a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies, the handsets will get a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

The smartphones will run on Android 13

The S23 and S23+ will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handsets will boot Android 13-based One UI 5.1. The S23 will pack a 3,900mAh battery with 25W fast-charging, while S23+ will house a 4,700mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. Connectivity options will include 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will debut on February 1

Samsung Galaxy S23 series will make its global debut on February 1 and pre-bookings are open until February 8. Pricing and availability details will be disclosed at the time of launch. We expect the line-up to start at around Rs. 70,000 in India.