WhatsApp releases new voice status feature for Android beta users

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 18, 2023, 04:47 pm 2 min read

The feature is being rolled out to beta users on the Android version (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp will soon permit you to post a voice message as status. With the feature, you will be able to record and post voice clips instead of text. According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned app is releasing this option to certain beta users on the Android channel via update version 2.23.2.8. Here's how the feature will work.

Why does this story matter?

WhatsApp's voice status feature has been in the works for a while now. It was under development from July 2022 and seems to have finally taken shape.

Till now, you could only share text, photos, and videos as statuses, but now you can share voice clips as well.

We expect the feature to roll out to the stable channel in the coming weeks.

Voice status has a 30-second limit

To access the feature, head to the text status section and you should see a 'microphone' icon. Voice status has a 30-second limit and will be end-to-end encrypted. This means only the contacts that you have selected under your privacy settings will be able to listen to the status. Like other status updates, voice statuses will also disappear after 24 hours.

How can you access this feature?

Beta users are required to download the latest version of the app in order to view and post voice statuses. More users will get access to the feature in the coming weeks.

Other incoming features: WhatsApp is developing two different block shortcuts

WhatsApp is developing a shortcut that will allow you to block users right from the notification panel itself. The app is also developing another block shortcut that will be incorporated into the chat list. By means of this shortcut, you will be able to block the user without having to open the chat. Both these options are under development and will be released soon.

A chat transfer feature for Android users is also being developed

The app is also working on a 'Chat Transfer' feature for Android users. This will allow you to transfer your chat history to a new Android device without having to back up the data on Google Drive. However, it is currently under development.