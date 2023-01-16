Technology

WhatsApp will soon allow you to block contacts from notifications

Written by Sanjana Shankar Jan 16, 2023, 04:28 pm 2 min read

The new block shortcut will be incorporated within notifications (Photo credit: WhataApp)

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new shortcut that will allow you to block users right from notifications, according to WABetaInfo. The Meta-owned app is also working on another block shortcut but that will be accessible from the chat list. Both features are currently under development and testing, and are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Receiving promotional messages on WhatsApp has become a regular thing now. These messages and random spam messages from unknown senders ultimately lead to an overcrowded notification toggle and might cause us to miss out on important messages.

Looks like WhatsApp has finally decided to put an end to such disturbances and make it easier to avoid irrelevant messages.

The new block shortcut will be accessible from notifications

The new block shortcut will be incorporated into notifications, making it easier and faster to block. As per the report, the shortcut will only be visible when you receive a message from an unknown and untrusted sender, possibly from those who are not a part of your contacts. This feature is a part of the new beta update for Android carrying version 2.23.2.5.

Another block shortcut will be accessible from the chat list

WhatsApp is also working on another block shortcut which is a part of the Android beta update 2.23.2.4. The function will allow you to directly block the contact from the chat list. The feature makes it easier to block a contact. Previously, you had to open the chat and head to the contact information to block the sender of the message.

The new mode will make it easier to record videos

The company is also working on a camera mode option that will allow you to quickly record videos and this is a part of the iOS 23.1.0.75 beta update. You will be able to quickly switch between the photo and video modes, as opposed to the current method where you have to long-press and hold the recording option.

A new proxy support feature was released recently

Recently, WhatsApp released a proxy support feature that enables users to continue using the app even if their connection to the app's servers has been interrupted or blocked. This feature is available on both Android and iOS versions.