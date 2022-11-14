Technology

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series receives Android 13 update

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series receives Android 13 update

Written by Akash Pandey Nov 14, 2022, 05:51 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Samsung seems to be on a mission to deliver Android 13 to all compatible devices as soon as possible. After releasing the update for several mid-tier, premium, and foldable offerings, the brand has now shifted its focus to its flagship tablets. The 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S8 series is now receiving the Android 13-based One UI 5 update in all European countries.

The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra bears firmware version X706BXXU2BVK4, X806BXXU2BVK4, and X906BXXU2BVK4, respectively. The update brings revamped UI design with an expanded Color Palette feature, stacked widgets, bigger icons, tweaked quick setting toggles, per-app language settings, OCR capabilities, Bixby tweaks, and more. It adds the November 2022 security patch to the tablets.

Meanwhile, here's recalling the features of the tablets

The Samsung Tab S8 series sports a conventional rectangular display with proportional bezels. The Tab S8 gets a side-mounted fingerprint reader and flaunts an 11.0-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD screen. The Tab S8+ and S8 Ultra boast an in-display fingerprint scanner. They sport 12.4-inch QHD+ (2800x1752 pixels) and 14.6-inch QHD+ (2960x1848 pixels) Super AMOLED displays, respectively. All three tablets support a 120Hz refresh rate.

Tab S8 Ultra is equipped with 12MP dual front cameras

The Galaxy Tab S8 series features dual rear cameras including a 13MP (f/2.0) main sensor and a 6MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, the Tab S8 and S8+ get a 12MP (f/2.4) shooter, whereas the Tab S8 Ultra packs two 12MP (f/2.2, f/2.4) cameras.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC powers the tablets

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The tablets are shipped with Android 12-based One UI 4. The Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra pack 8,000mAh, 10,090mAh, and 11,200mAh batteries, respectively, with 45W fast-charging support. They house a quad stereo speaker setup.