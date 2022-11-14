Technology

11-year-old boy's IQ score beats Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein

Written by Athik Saleh Nov 14, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

Yusuf Shah scored 162 on the Mensa IQ test (Photo credit: SWNS)

Yusuf Shah, an 11-year-old boy from the UK, is more intelligent than Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein. You don't believe us? Well, his score on the Mensa IQ test says so. He scored 162, the highest possible score achievable on the test for under-18s. His test result puts Shah in the top one percentile of those who take the test.

Shah showed signs of genius from a young age

Shah lives in Wigton Moor, Leeds, with his parents Irfan and Sana, and brothers Zaki and Khalid. He studies in class six at the Wigton Moor Primary School. According to his dad Irfan, the boy had shown signs of genius from a very young age. He used to do the alphabet and things quicker than other children in the nursery.

Shah wanted to know if he was in top 2%

Shah decided to take the test after his friends at school told him how smart and intelligent he is. He said, "everyone at school thinks I am very smart and I have always wanted to know if I was in the top 2% of the people who take the test. It feels special to have a certificate for me and about me."

He wants to study math at Cambridge or Oxford

Shah showed his flair for mathematics very early on. That's when his parents realized that he is not an ordinary child. The 11-year-old wants to carry on that love for math in the future as well. He wants to study math at Cambridge or Oxford. Unsurprisingly, his hobbies are solving puzzles, sudokus, and Rubik's cube.

Shah prepared for IQ test while preparing for high school

Shah and his parents decided to prepare for the test while prepping for high school applications. His father said, "we just did what we were already doing - nothing specific for the IQ test." His mother Sana expected him to be intimidated by the adults at the test center. However, as the result shows, Shah was unfazed and did brilliantly.

Hawking's and Einstein's score is believed to be 160

Sha's score of 162 is very rare. Hawking is believed to have scored 160 in an IQ test. Experts believe that Einstein would have scored the same as Hawking if he had taken such a test. Recently, Kevin Sweeney, another 11-year-old from the UK, also scored 162 on the test. In 2021, Dayaal Kaur, a four-year-old Indian-origin girl from Birmingham, scored 145.