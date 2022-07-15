Technology

OPPO Pad Air to launch on July 18: Check features

Written by Akash Pandey Jul 15, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

The OPPO Pad Air comes in two colorways (Photo credit: OPPO)

As its first tablet in India, OPPO is all set to announce Pad Air on July 18. The brand has confirmed that the device will feature a Snapdragon 680 SoC. The Indian version of the Pad Air will most likely retain the specifications of its Chinese counterpart, which features a 10.36-inch LCD display, an 8MP rear camera, and a 7,100mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

While Samsung and Apple dominate the upper mid-range and top-tier segments of the tablet market, other companies are bolstering their product line-up.

After its debut in China, OPPO's Pad Air is ready to enter the Indian market and face off rivals from manufacturers such as Xiaomi and Lenovo.

This device will be introduced here alongside the brand's upcoming Reno8 series and Enco X2 earbuds.

Design and display The tablet sports a 60Hz LCD display

The OPPO Pad Air has proportionate bezels and a top-centered front camera when the tablet is placed horizontally. It has a dual-tone design and a single shooter on the rear. The device is equipped with a 10.36-inch 2K (1200x2000 pixels) LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate, 225ppi pixel density, and 360-nits of peak brightness. Dimensions-wise, it measures 6.9mm in thickness and weighs 440g.

Information It features an 8MP rear camera

The OPPO Pad Air has a single 8MP (f/2.0) rear camera. For selfies, the device gets a 5MP (f/2.2) snapper. The tablet provides 1080p video recording support at 30fps via the front and rear cameras.

Internals A Snapdragon 680 chipset powers the device

The OPPO Pad Air is fueled by a Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The Indian version will get 4GB of RAM. The tablet boots Android 12-based ColorOS 12. It packs a 7,100mAh battery with 18W charging. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Pad Air: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the OPPO Pad Air in India will be revealed at the time of its launch on July 18. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 1,299 (around Rs. 15,400) for its 4GB/64GB model.