Why are WhatsApp, Signal at odds with UK's new legislation

Apr 18, 2023

WhatsApp and Signal signed an open letter against UK's new Online Safety Bill

We know WhatsApp and Signal as rival messaging platforms. Now, they have joined forces with other messaging platforms to openly challenge a proposed UK legislation. Leaders of companies have signed an open letter urging the UK government to rethink its new Online Safety Bill. Why are these messaging platforms at odds with the UK government? Let's take a look.

The bill makes companies accountable for user safety

UK's Online Safety Bill intends to protect children and adults online by requiring search engines and social media companies to remove illegal and harmful material. The bill makes companies accountable for user safety. They will be responsible for user-generated content, and they will have to ensure adequate steps have been taken to protect users from harmful content.

Bill would result in an abuse of power: Online platforms

Since the bill was proposed, several people have criticized how it would weaken encryption in private communications. This is the problem companies like WhatsApp and Signal have with it. They believe the bill would result in an abuse of power by the UK government and its communication regulator OFCOM (Office of Communication) while moderating online platforms.

Bill could provide government with backdoor access to encrypted messages

The main concern about the bill is related to end-to-end encryption. The bill requires messaging platforms that provide end-to-end encrypted services to scan messages for material on child sex abuse. Critics and companies believe that this would provide the government with backdoor access to break encryption. They see this as an invasion of privacy by the government.

'Bill provides no explicit protection for encryption'

"The Bill provides no explicit protection for encryption, and if implemented as written, could empower OFCOM to try to force the proactive scanning of private messages on end-to-end encrypted communication services—nullifying the purpose of end-to-end encryption as a result and compromising the privacy of all users," the letter reads. The United Nations has also warned against the bill.

WhatsApp and Signal are ready to cease operations in UK

Companies want the UK government to ensure the bill matches "the government's stated intention to protect end-to-end encryption and respect the human right to privacy." WhatsApp and Signal have previously expressed their readiness to cease operations in the UK if the bill is passed in its current form. "There cannot be a British internet" or a UK-specific version of end-to-end encryption, the letter reads.

Leaders of seven companies signed the letter

The signatories to the letter include Matthew Hodgson, CEO, Element; Alex Linton, Director, OPTF/Session; Meredith Whittaker, President, Signal; Martin Blatter, CEO, Threema; Ofir Eyal, CEO, Viber; and Alan Duric, CTO, Wire.