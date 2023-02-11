Technology

WhatsApp gets increased file sharing limit, new video recording mode

WhatsApp gets increased file sharing limit, new video recording mode

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 11, 2023, 12:09 pm 2 min read

WhatsApp users can now share up to 100 files simultaneously (Photo credit: WhatsApp)

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out new features for the iOS platform. The new facilities include a camera mode for recording videos hands-free and sharing up to 100 media files in a chat simultaneously. To note, both features are available on the beta version of the iOS app. Their wider rollout will take place at a later date.

Why does this story matter?

In a bid to compete with its rival Telegram, WhatsApp is working on new features on an almost daily basis.

Now, the Meta-owned firm has decided to roll out facilities to make file sharing and video recording easier.

The company is slowly yet steadily adding new features. If it wants to stand out in a competitive market, it needs to do so.

How to use the new video mode?

WhatsApp beta for iOS users can switch to video mode with a single tap. They do not have to press and hold for recording videos anymore. While recording, they can also switch from front to back camera and vice versa. The facility is available in the app version 23.3.0.74. In case you do not get it, wait for a future update of the application.

Increased file sharing limit is offered on 3 app versions

Beta testers who have installed the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS from TestFlight can share up to 100 media files (including images and videos) simultaneously within a chat. This facility is offered on firmware versions 23.3.0.75, 23.3.0.73, and 23.3.0.74. Users of the standard app can share up to 30 files together now. They will get the new facility in the coming days.

Status updates have received a host of features

WhatsApp has also rolled out a series of new features when it comes to status updates. They include link previews on statuses, voice statuses, status reactions, private audience selection, and status profile rings for new updates. The latest facilities are available via the stable versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS, and desktop. They can be accessed by users across the world.

Book food on trains via WhatsApp now

Back in India, railway passengers can now book food online on select trains, and order them through the Whatsapp number registered on IRCTC. IRCTC claims that the AI-enabled chatbot facility via WhatsApp will make e-catering services customer-centric. To order, use the number 8750001323.