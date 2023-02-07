Lifestyle

You can now order food on trains through WhatsApp

Written by Sneha Das Feb 07, 2023, 11:40 am 3 min read

This facility will make IRCTC's e-catering services more customer-centric

Indian Railways announced on Monday that railway passengers will be able to book their food online and order them through the Whatsapp number registered on IRCTC. The e-catering services will be available for select trains. According to IRCTC, the introduction of this AI-enabled chatbot facility through WhatsApp will make its e-catering services more customer-centric. Passengers can use the number 8750001323 to order food online.

IRCTC also runs e-catering services through its website and app

"The WhatsApp﻿ number +91-8750001323 is to become an interactive two-way communication platform for the customer," a statement from the Indian Railways said. Apart from this newly introduced facility, IRCTC also runs e-catering services through their catering app "Food on Track," and website - www.catering.irctc.co.in. IRCTC serves approximately 50,000 meals daily to customers through its e-catering services which include both the app and the website.

The e-catering services will be implemented in two stages

The new e-catering services will be implemented in two stages out of which the first phase has already been executed. Under the first phase, the WhatsApp number sends a message to customers who booked an e-ticket and directs them to IRCTC's e-catering website. In the second phase, it will become an interactive two-way communication platform with an interactive WhatsApp meal booking and delivery system.

The service will be extended to other trains as well

"The customers will be able to book meals of their choice from the restaurants of their choice available at stations en route directly through the e-catering website of IRCTC without even downloading the app," the Railways said in a statement. "Based on customer feedback and suggestions, the company will enable the same on other trains," the Railways added in their statement.

How to order food online on a train

If you want to get e-catering services while traveling on a train, click on the link - www.catering.irctc.co.in which will appear while booking your train tickets. Next, you will receive the link on your IRCTC-registered WhatsApp number. After opening the link, you can choose food from the restaurant of your choice. After the order is confirmed, an AI-powered chatbot will handle all your queries.

Why you should opt for online food delivery on trains

In these modern times when mobile technologies have revolutionized our lives, ordering food online on a train journey is more convenient, offers more variety and simply saves time and money with on-seat delivery assurance. The online payment system makes things easier as you get FSSAI restaurants on wheels. Travelers can get guaranteed fresh and hygienically-cooked food which is cost-effective as well.