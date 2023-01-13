Lifestyle

Makar Sankranti 2023: Try these five lip-smacking chikki recipes

Jan 13, 2023

Chikkis, along with warmth, give you an instant energy boost

The tradition of eating sweets made from til, peanuts, or groundnuts along with jaggery comes from the very characteristics of these ingredients to provide heat and energy during winter. Their longer shelf life makes it possible to store these delicious snacks for a long period of time as well. To celebrate Makar Sankranti this weekend, make these five variants of chikki at home.

Til and peanut chikki with jaggery

Dry roast peanuts and white til separately. Make sure to remove the skin of peanuts. Dissolve jaggery into half a cup of heated water. Add roasted peanuts and white til and cook until it turns into a semi-solid mass. Uniformly spread the mixture over a greased plate and let it cool. Once it has hardened cut it into small pieces. Your chikki is ready!

Cashew chikki with jaggery

Crush cashews into smaller pieces and slightly roast them over a low flame. Add jaggery to half a cup of water and let it dissolve. Add the broken cashew pieces to the mixture. Stir well and cook for two to three minutes. Spread the cooked cashew mixture over a previously greased plate, and let it cool. Cut it into small pieces and dig in.

Coconut chikki with halim seeds

Dry roast two tablespoons of halim seeds for two minutes. Add jaggery to half a cup of water and let it melt. Add the roasted halim seeds and grated coconut and mix well. Cook for five minutes stirring it occasionally. Spread out the semi-solid mass over a greased plate uniformly and let it cool and set. Slice it into small pieces and serve.

Rice flake chikki with peanut

Roast rice flakes (chiwda) and ground them into powder. Then roast some peanuts, remove their skin, and coarsely ground them. Dissolve sugar in heated water and add the rice flake powder. Mix well and cook for two minutes. Spread it out on a greased plate and let it cool. Cut the cooked mass into a rectangular shape. Your rice flake chikki is ready.

Crushed groundnut chikki

Roast some groundnuts, remove their skin and grind them coarsely. Heat half a cup of water, add sugar and let it dissolve. Now add the coarsely crushed groundnut, and mix well. Cook for five minutes until it turns into a semi-solid mass. Grease a plate and spread the cooked mass over it. Let it cool. Your crushed groundnut chikki is ready.