5 stretching exercises to enhance calf performance

Strong calves can prevent ankle join injuries

Your calf muscles typically support usual activities like running, cycling, climbing stairs, or trekking up an elevated hill. They are put to use during walking as well. And, to develop strong calf muscles, you need to work them out. While strength is important, flexibility is important too. Here are five exercises to work up strong and flexible calves.

Bodyweight calf raise

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and keep your back in a neutral position. Hold on to a support for balance, and raise your heels pressing from your toes. Your focus should be on the calf muscles while rising up. Hold for a second, and feel the pressure in your calves. Lower your heels back to the floor. Perform three sets of 20 reps.

Towel stretch

Sit on the floor with your legs stretched out in the front. Hold a towel from both ends looping across one of your feet. Now, pull the towel towards yourself. Hold the position for 30 seconds and then release. Relax for another 30 seconds. That's one rep. Do this stretch three times, and then switch to the other leg and repeat.

Jump squat

Start with a standing position with your feet slightly more than shoulder-width apart. Lower your body into a squat posture to the lowest point you can reach. Then, propel yourself upward pressing off with your toes. Land on the balls of your feet and toes and continue with the momentum to do another squat. Keep jumping and squatting for 20-30 seconds.

Jump rope

Hold the handles of a jump rope in each hand. The middle of the rope should be behind you. From this position, jump and swing the rope upward over your head and then downward. While the rope is in a circular motion, jump over the rope with both feet and land softly on the balls of your feet. Continue the motion for 50 reps.

Wall sit calf raise

Stand with your back flat against a wall, and your feet two-feet away from the wall. Slide your back down the wall until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Your knee should be directly above your ankles. Keep your heels lifted off the ground and press your toes to lift up back to the starting position. Repeat three sets of 10 reps each.