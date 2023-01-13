Lifestyle

Pongal, beginning this Sunday, is a harvest festival celebrated with much fervor down south in Tamil Nadu. During this multi-day celebration, people indulge in traditions that are believed to bring them prosperity and good luck. They ornate their cattle, offer prayers at the temple, exchange gifts, and cook delicious food. Speaking of food, here are five traditional rice dishes that you can try too.

Tamarind rice

Begin by frying some peanuts in oil along with dhuli urad dal and channa dal. Saute till the dal splutter and its color becomes deeper. To this, add a few curry leaves and whole red chilies and mix well. Now add salt, asafoetida, turmeric powder, and red chili powder. Saute again. Then add some jaggery, tamarind pulp, and cooked rice. Saute well and serve.

Lemon rice

Let a handful of mustard seeds splutter in hot oil over medium flame. Melt butter in it and saute as you add in some turmeric and salt. Once done, mix in some peanuts, curry leaves, and red chilies. Saute for five more minutes and then add cooked rice. Mix well and then add lemon juice. Give it a good mix again and serve.

Coconut rice

Start by heating some oil over a medium flame. When it is hot, add some mustard seeds. Once they splutter, add in some curry leaves, chana dal, and urad dal. Keep frying them until both the dals turn golden brown in color. Then add in green chilies, ginger, and grated coconut. Saute well. Add boiled rice and coriander leaves, and mix well.

Curd rice

Boil rice in water and add salt. Once the rice is ready, pour some fresh yogurt into the same pot and mix well. Keep it aside. Separately, take a pan, heat some oil, and fry mustard and cumin seeds. Then, saute minced garlic until brown. To this, add curry leaves and chopped green chilies, and pour the tempering all over the curd rice.

Brinji rice or brinji sadam

Add cloves, bay leaf, and fennel seeds in hot oil and saute them. Now add some chopped onions, carrots, beans, and potatoes, and saute them well. Next up, add mint leaves, coriander leaves, and ginger garlic paste. Mix and saute again. Add in chopped tomatoes, red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Pour in some water and add soaked rice. Boil and serve.