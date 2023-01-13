Lifestyle

Celebrate National Gluten-Free Day with these delicious recipes

Written by Anujj Trehaan Jan 13, 2023, 09:34 am 2 min read

Try these five gluten-free dishes

The US celebrates National Gluten-Free Day every year on January 13. This day is observed for people with gluten intolerance who have spent their lives avoiding it. Today is the perfect opportunity to learn and make healthy food choices and yes, to eat some appetizing gluten-free dishes. So on that note, here are five excellent gluten-free recipes you should try today.

Sabudana khichdi

Soak sabudana in water for 30 minutes. Once done, drain the water and then spread the sabudana on a thick cloth for an hour. Now combine sabudana with peanuts, chili powder, and salt to taste. Mix well. Next up, heat ghee in a pan and add cumin seeds, curry leaves, red chilies, and lemon juice. Add the sabudana mixture, mix well, and serve.

Ragi dosa

Begin by mixing ragi flour, rice flour, salt, yogurt, green chilies, coriander leaves, and onions. Add some water to make it a smooth batter, and set aside for two hours. Now heat some oil and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and cumin seeds for tempering. Add this to the batter above and then take a ladle of it to cook a dosa. Enjoy!

Amaranth tikki

Boil amaranth seeds in water and let them simmer for 20 minutes. Separately, take a pan and saute garlic and onions in some oil. Add red pepper and zucchini, and stir-fry it. To this, add lemon zest, garam masala, aamchur, black pepper, coriander powder, and red chili powder. Combine everything together and make patties by coating them with gluten-free breadcrumbs. Pan-fry and serve.

Gluten-free pot atta halwa

Heat a pressure cooker and then add flour to it. Dry roast until it is light golden in color. Once that is done, keep it aside. Now fill the same pot with water and some sugar. Cook for about five minutes by covering the lid and closing the pressure valve. To this, add ghee and the previously roasted flour. Stir continuously and serve hot.

Chocolate coconut bars

Mix desiccated coconut, condensed milk, and cardamom powder in a bowl. Spread this mixture on a baking tray and then refrigerate for about 10 minutes. Once it is cool and set, cut it into rectangular pieces to make bars. Layer each bar with melted chocolate by dipping them into a bowl of melted chocolate to coat uniformly. Refrigerate further for five minutes. It's done!