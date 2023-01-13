Lifestyle

Here are 5 ways you can overcome social media addiction

This one's for those glued to their screens all the time. Social media is a funny and creative space but has its own share of downsides too. One of them is addiction, which most of us may have or are currently experiencing without having the slightest idea of it. Fret not, here are five ways you can effectively overcome social media addiction.

Use apps to limit your screen time

An app for an app sounds like an 'app-solutely' good idea! There is a multitude of apps available on both Android and IOS that can help you limit your screen time. In fact, you can also use some of these apps to reduce your kids' internet usage and activity on tablets and mobile phones through remote management. Most of them are free and interactive.

Ensure phone-free meals daily

When sitting with friends or family for meals, make sure you keep your phone and other gadgets away. This can help you cut down on your screen time, eventually getting you off your social media addiction. Put your phone on silent mode and inside a bag, in your pocket, or in another room so that it doesn't tempt you.

Keep your phone in another room before sleeping

Using a phone right before you hit the sack is a guaranteed way to lose out on sleep. You can keep your phone in another room or inside a cupboard so that it doesn't lure you into mindless scrolling through the night. While you are at it, ensure that your internet is switched off so that it doesn't disturb you with notifications.

Turn off your social media notifications

When you are working, playing, eating meals, or doing something else, it just takes one beep or buzz to distract you and have you attend social media for hours. Hence, when you are amid an activity, give it your 100% attention by muting or turning off your social media notifications. This can help you get rid of your habit of checking your phone often.

Get a new hobby outside of your social media

In this age of Instagram reels, Snapchat streaks, Facebook lives, and Twitter trends, it's easy to stay glued to our screen for hours at a stretch. However, to deviate from using social media too often and too much, you can consider adopting a habit outside of it. Activities like cycling, skating, reading, drawing, or learning music can decrease your screen time.