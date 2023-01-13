Lifestyle

Bodyweight workout: Five exercises when you can't hit the gym

Bodyweight workout: Five exercises when you can't hit the gym

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 13, 2023, 04:55 am 2 min read

You can do these exercises without any equipment

Bodyweight exercise is far less appreciated than it should be. Bodyweight exercises can offer many benefits such as improving your strength, endurance, speed, flexibility, stamina, power, balance, and coordination. This kind of training is best done when you can't hit the gym and don't want to skip a workout either. Here are five bodyweight exercises you can do at home.

Chair dip for chiseled triceps

Get a sturdy chair. Sit on its edge, gripping it with your palms. Slide forward till your rear clears the edge of the chair. Now bend your elbows to 90 degrees keeping your back straight. Engage your triceps and dip as you keep your knees slightly bent. Return to the original position and repeat. That's one rep. Do three sets of 15 reps each.

One-leg squat for tougher thighs

Taking the support of a chair, stand on one leg. Maintain balance for 20 to 30 seconds and then slowly squat down. Stretch both your arms and keep them parallel to the floor. Then slowly return to an upright position using your core muscles. Perform this exercise for about a minute and then repeat it with the other leg.

Single-leg bridges for well-toned glutes

Lie on your back, keeping your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Lift your left leg straight up at 90 degrees from the floor and your toes pointing towards the ceiling. Raise your hips and lower them back to the ground, keeping your leg in the air. Do it for about a minute and then repeat on the other side.

Plank ups for a stronger core

Start in a push-up position with your hands under the shoulders. Keep your legs stretched directly behind. Squeeze thighs and glutes to keep the body and legs in a straight line. Lower down to the elbows, one elbow at a time. Using one hand at a time, push back up to the original position. That is one rep. Repeat for 30 seconds.

Burpees for burning calories faster

Stand straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Slowly squat down and place your hands in front of your feet. Jump your legs back until they are fully extended and your body is in a push-up position. Do a push-up, jump forward, and then push through the heels as high as you can. That is one rep. Keep doing this for about 30 seconds.