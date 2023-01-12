Lifestyle

Miss Universe 2023: Divita Rai's ensemble pays tribute to India

Miss Universe 2023: Divita Rai's ensemble pays tribute to India

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 12, 2023, 07:46 pm 3 min read

The opulent golden costume by designer Abhishek Sharma is named 'Sone ki Chidiya'

Divita Rai is representing India at the 71st edition of the Miss Universe pageant. For the National Costume round, Rai wore an intense metallic gold ensemble that is spreading like wildfire on social media. Named Sone ki Chidiya, her costume is inspired by the "ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird." Here is all that you need to know about her dress.

'Sone ki Chidiya' is a tribute to India

Divita Rai, in an Instagram post that shows her in Sone ki Chidiya costume, writes, "My National Costume is inspired from the ethereal portrayal of India as the golden bird which is a symbol of wealth of our rich cultural heritage along with the spiritual essence of living in harmony with diversity." She further adds that her costume represents "modern India."

A true example of the finest craftsmanship: Designer Abhishek Sharma

The Miss Universe contestant's costume has been designed by Delhi-based designer Abhishek Sharma. The dress features intense gold metallic hand embellishments, which the designer refers to as "a true example of the finest craftsmanship of our artisans." Sharma further adds, "The national costume in its true sense is the essence of modern India and its approach to progressive thinking."

The costume portrays the purity of gold

Designer Abhishek Sharma in an interview with Indian Express, said, "The golden color of the costume not only represents gold as an element but also the inherent value of gold - purity." "Just like gold, in its purest form, is very soft and easy to mould, our country, despite its rich diversity, is moulded into one," he further added.

Here's a look at Divita Rai's 'Sone ki Chidiya'

Instagram post A post shared by divitarai on January 12, 2023 at 6:41 pm IST

Fabric sourced from Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh

This delicate and stunning outfit features a blouse, lehenga, dupatta, and structured wings. "The whole blouse and the waist of the skirt are embellished with gold metallic leaf embroidery along with fine pearl detailing. The skirt is made using handwoven tissue Chanderi, which is sourced from the Chanderi district of Madhya Pradesh," the designer told Indian Express.

The wings represent the notion of 'One World One Family'

The golden wings, according to Sharma, are a representation of the power of nourishment and care that India has shown toward the world in difficult times. Additionally, it showcases how the country took care of and stood as a support with the notion of 'One World One Family.' The pearl embroidery on her costume represents "the delicacy and femininity" of the whole concept.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by missdivaorg on January 12, 2023 at 6:46 pm IST