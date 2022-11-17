Lifestyle

Beauty review: Inatur Whitening BB Cream

Written by Sneha Das Nov 17, 2022

This BB cream gives you a natural glow and conceals blemishes and spots

If you are looking for moisturizing and brightening creams with light coverage, then a bb cream must be included in your makeup kit. They are not as heavy as foundations and are perfect for daily use. Packed with skin-protecting ingredients, they also conceal your imperfections. Here's our review of Inatur's Whitening BB cream which claims to be the ideal skin-perfecting potion with sheer coverage.

Claims About the BB cream

The Inatur BB cream claims to be a five-in-one face beautifier that conceals spots and blemishes. It blends with your skin tone and offers you lightweight coverage. Suitable for all skin types, this dermatologically tested cream is 100% cruelty-free and has an Ayurvedic formulation. The cream is also paraben and sulfate-free and has a non-drying oil-free formula. This hydrating formula comes with SPF-15.

Information Contents of the product

The main ingredients in the product are trehalose, turmeric extract, licorice extract, and blackberry extract. Trehalose is a chemical compound that acts as a moisturizing agent, while turmeric makes your skin glow. While licorice has anti-acne properties, blackberry acts as an exfoliator on your skin.

Usage How to use the product

First, wash your face using a good cleanser and dab dry with a towel. Then apply some hydrating moisturizer to your face. After that, apply a primer to blur your pores and create a perfect canvas. Put dots of the Whitening BB cream using your fingertips all over the face and neck and blend everything well. You can also use a beauty blender.

Experience It is moisturizing and gives you a natural-looking radiance

My skin gets extremely dry and sensitive during winter which is why I prefer something hydrating over matte formulas. This BB cream not only offered a natural-looking radiance to my face but also worked as a moisturizer providing adequate hydration. The cream met its claims of offering lightweight coverage and concealing blemishes and spots. Despite being nourishing it didn't make my face greasy.

Price and packaging Suitable for most Indian skin types

You get 25 ml of the formula in a small tube that can be slid into your purse with ease; very travel-friendly. The product comes in one natural shade that suits most Indian skin types. This is good news for brown-skin beauties as you don't have to choose from multiple products and patch tests. The 25 ml small tube costs Rs. 280.

Verdict Should you go for this whitening BB cream?

The product is a boon for dry-skin beauties as it has a super-hydrating and nourishing formula. It does what it claims by offering you a smooth finish and lightened skin tone. The product is also 100% vegan which is a win-win for many. It doesn't have a strong fragrance and gets absorbed easily, without looking patchy. We recommend you go for it!