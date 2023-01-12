Lifestyle

5 beauty benefits of facial steaming that you should know

Facial steaming will help refresh your skin and soften it

Your skin requires the utmost care and pampering throughout the year to maintain a good hydration level. Instead of spending thousands on expensive facial treatments at salons, take care of your skin naturally at home with just a warm steam. A great addition to your skincare routine, facial steams instantly freshen up your face and soften your skin. Here are its five beauty benefits.

Hydrates your skin

Facial steaming helps hydrate your skin and makes it soft, plump, and nourished. Proper hydration also makes your skin stronger and more elastic. The hot steam from the water naturally hydrates your skin by increasing oil production. It also offers water to your skin cells. After the steam, apply a good moisturizer or serum to enjoy healthy and nourished skin.

Promotes blood circulation

The heat from facial steaming naturally helps dilate your blood vessels and increase blood circulation in the body, enabling your skin to build collagen and elastin. The boost in blood flow offers oxygen to your skin. It even makes your skin plump, firm, radiant, and glowing. It also helps the cysts and pimples come to a head, aiding in their removal process.

Helps remove blackheads

Facial steam helps open up your pores, softens the skin, and loosens up the oil, dirt, and bacteria trapped in the skin. Trapped sebum beneath your skin's surface can become a breeding ground for such bacteria and lead to blackheads and acne. You can steam your face after cleansing and then remove your blackheads to make the plucking easier and painless.

Enables product absorption

Facial steaming helps your other skincare products work better, helping you attain maximum benefits. Your skin's permeability increases after steaming through heat and moisture, which enables proper absorption of creams, serums, moisturizers, or other topicals. Therefore, remember to use your toner, moisturizer, or serum after steaming your face. Active ingredients like vitamin C and retinol work better on steamed skin.

Fights acne

Facial steaming helps release dead skin cells, bacteria, dirt, and impurities trapped under your skin that can cause acne and inflammation. It helps free the built-in sebum and prevents pimples from appearing on the skin. It deeply cleanses your face and allows the acne-fighting skincare to penetrate deeper into your skin. After steaming your face, apply anti-acne cream or moisturizer for added benefits.