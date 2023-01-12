Lifestyle

Five steps to surround yourself with positive people

Five steps to surround yourself with positive people

Written by Rishabh Raj Jan 12, 2023, 06:46 pm 2 min read

Attitudes and habits are contagious

"You are who you surround yourself with" is an old and wise saying. Whether you want to get ahead in business or become a better version of yourself, surrounding yourself with positive people is seminal to personal development. With that said, here is a step-by-step guide on how you can keep those who empower you, closer to you always.

Identify people with a growth mindset

Attitudes and habits are contagious. If you want to be a better person, then find someone who is a better version of you. Hard workers inspire everyone around them, smart people are always keen on learning new things, and visionaries will always encourage you to chase your dreams. Bond more with people who belong to either or all of these categories.

Let go of negative people

Identify the people in your life who bring you down. They could be your friends, relatives, colleagues, or anyone in your life. Think about how you feel after spending time with them—do you feel ready to take on new challenges or do you feel upset and not in control of your emotions? Let go of them if it's the latter.

Initiate connections

Once you have learned to filter out people, the next step is to make an effort to connect with the good ones. If you come across someone you find motivating, take the initiative to reach out and invite them for a cup of coffee, to a networking event, or simply to hang out after work. Don't wait for them to contact you first.

Be a positive person yourself

Birds of a feather flock together. If you yourself are a positive person, then you are more likely to attract and retain other positive people around you. Practice gratitude and positive self-talk, and treat yourself to self-care every day. Bring awareness to your areas of negativity and work to eliminate them. Avoid spreading gossip, and remember to crack some jokes.

Make the decision right now

The best way to immerse yourself in positivity is to make the decision to do so. The decision is about raising your standards and staying committed to positivity. Maybe you're used to being around the same people and fear change. However, when you choose to be around people who share similar mindsets, it elevates the standard of what you'll tolerate in your life.