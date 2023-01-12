Lifestyle

5 steps to improve critical thinking

Critical thinking is an important soft skill that helps you make informed decisions. It's not something that comes easily to many people, for it is challenging but worth it. Some are born with the innate qualities of a critical thinker, while others improve over time. This is how you, too, can improve your critical thinking skills in the following five simple steps.

Have clarity

The first step in critical thinking is to define what you want. Each and every decision we make has an objective or purpose attached to it. So, ask yourself: What do I want? What am I expecting to get out of this? What's the prime motive behind this? Finding answers to these questions will give you a starting point to work.

Do cost-benefit analysis

For each option, there's a consequence. That said, do a cost-benefit analysis of the possible consequences that may arise from each of your options. A good way to do this is by penning down the pros and cons of each. Allow yourself to think of every possible positive outcome along with every negative outcome that may exist. This will help you make good decisions.

Deal with your biases

Having a bias is a common human trait. But recognizing that and allowing yourself to transcend it, is the key to developing critical thinking. Thinking from someone else's point of view gives you a clearer picture of the overall situation. Opening up to other perspectives allows you to find solutions you hadn't previously considered.

Don't overcomplicate things

We have a tendency to overcomplicate things. While it is important to think, overthinking makes everything a lot more challenging than it appears. Overcomplicating things lead to confusion and chaos, which can turn out to be absolutely unfruitful. There's a fine line between positive thinking and overthinking, so ensure you discover the line. There are numerous times when simplicity resolves the most complex problems.

Do your due diligence

Many of us tend to rely a lot on what we already know. We are reluctant to see beyond our beliefs. However, critical thinking requires you to let go of these. This can be done by taking out time to research and focusing on learning. Over the course of time, you will know that you have improved your critical thinking skills.