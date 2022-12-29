Lifestyle

New Year 2023: 5 party outfit ideas for men

Written by Rishabh Raj Dec 29, 2022

Step into this New Year 2023 in style

New Year 2023 is just around the corner and whether you're going out with your gang, hitting up dinner parties, or taking your significant other out on special date, it always boggles the brain to decide what to wear for New Year's Eve party. As the confusion is never-ending, we've come up with five New Year party outfit ideas for you. Take a look.

Bomber jackets with jeans

A jacket with a button-down shirt under it paired with a pair of regular-fit jeans is stylish, comfortable, and modern enough to impress your friends or partner. Steer clear of ill-fitting jeans or baggy jacket as they will distort the overall appeal. Instead, keep your look tapered and light, and add a moc toe boot to complete the ensemble.

Party-wear blazer

If you are attending a New Year Eve's party, a velvet party blazer in bright colors like wine, mustard yellow, olive green, etc will do the charm. Consider wearing a pair of black trousers with a classic white Oxford shirt underneath. Complete the look with a nice pair of loafers, and you are ready to dazzle the audience with this party-wear look.

The leather-jacket-guy look

If you are young and have a relatively stoic personality, this look is perfect for you. The leather jacket along with a plain grey button-up shirt is a head turner without screaming "look at me." This outfit achieves great balance so you can stay elevated. Finally, finish off the look with navy, suede boots, which have a serious combat boot aesthetic.

Turtleneck-jacket combo

Elevate your new year look and impress your date with this casual and chic combination. A Harrington jacket over a turtleneck casual sweatshirt is among the dazzling and trending New Year outfit ideas for men. Go for a jacket in colors such as navy, burgundy, or merlot to mix it up and look seasonally appropriate. Pair it up with brogue dress boots.

An all-black outfit

Flooded with options after taking a look at your closet? Don't worry! An all-black outfit is all you need. As opposed to many people's opinions, an all-black dress isn't anywhere near boring or monotonous. Get yourself a traditional tuxedo with a fresh white button-down shirt and pair it with a trouser. Complete the look with a nicely shined dress shoe.