Here's why you should include galangal in your daily diet

Galangal has a sharp, spicy and peppery flavor

Grown in Southern Asia, galangal has been used in Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine for centuries. It is a popular ingredient in Indonesian, Chinese, Thai, and Malaysian food that has a sharp, spicy, and peppery flavor. Packed with antioxidants and several essential nutrients, galangal helps reduce inflammation, treats infections, and protects against certain types of cancer. Here are five surprising health benefits of galangal.

Great for your immune system

Packed with vitamin C, galangal helps boost your immunity and protects you against various infections. The vitamin C in it helps enhance iron absorption for smooth blood circulation. It also helps boost white blood cells in the body, improving your immunity levels. Vitamin C also stimulates the growth and development of body tissues and helps eliminate harmful toxins from the body.

Boosts digestive health

The alcohol extracts found in galangal reduce secretions from the stomach, which helps in protecting the stomach cells and preventing the formation of stomach ulcers. It also helps soothe stomach pain and indigestion problems. The dietary fibers in it help prevent constipation by ensuring smooth bowel movements. It also regulates kidney functions and filters out toxic waste products upon digestion of food.

Prevents certain types of cancer

Packed with powerful nutrients like bioflavonoids, galangal can help prevent certain types of cancer, especially pancreatic and intestinal cancers. According to test-tube studies, an active compound called galangin found in this spice helps kill cancer cells and prevent them from spreading. Galangal also helps eliminate excess estrogen (a female reproductive hormone) that may cause breast cancer. It can also prevent colon cancer.

Combats urinary tract infection

The vitamin C found in galangal offers anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce swelling in the bladder, thereby preventing urinary tract infections, which are most common in women. Its antioxidant properties also help to eliminate free radicals and harmful bacteria from the body, preventing oxidation of healthy cells in excretory system organs. This helps remove waste and food residues from the body.

Great for your skin

The essential amino acids in galangal help build healthy skin cells. It can also reduce swelling and redness on the skin that can appear due to pollution. The flavonoids in it help prevent free radical damage that can reduce scars, acne, dark spots, and skin irritation. Galangal also contains spermidine that delays skin aging and reduces wrinkles, fine lines, and sunken skin.