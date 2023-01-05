Lifestyle

From meaning to causes, here's everything about skin tags

Skin tags are harmless, painless, and flesh-colored

Skin tags can show up anywhere on the body. A small, bulb-like, hanging skin that may feature a stalk or peduncle, skin tags are very common and affect both men and women. Although not threatening, people do get them treated or removed for aesthetic or cosmetic purposes. From its meaning to its causes, here's everything you should know about this skin condition.

Skin tags are harmless tumors of the skin

Skin tags are non-cancerous tumors of the skin that consist of nerve cells, fat cells, or fibers. They can often go unnoticed unless they grow at a prominent part of the body. Although they can show up anywhere, the most common places of their growth include eyelids, chest, armpits, breast area, neck, or groin. They are smooth, irregular, and flesh-colored.

They occur when cells grow on the skin's top layer

Skin tags occur when cells of a particular region grow on the top layer of the skin. Additionally, they grow when the skin rubs or falls against itself, which is why it's a pretty common condition especially in those overweight or with more skin folds. They are generally painless, however, they may cause a little pain or irritation when in contact with clothing.

Pregnant women, diabetics, and old people are more vulnerable

Also called cutaneous papilloma, cutaneous tag, or acrochordon, skin tags can affect both men and women in equal measures. However, it has been found that people down with type-2 diabetes or those who are overweight are more vulnerable to it. Pregnant women, people with sex-steroid imbalance, and those suffering from human papilloma virus (HPV) can also experience skin tags anywhere on the body.

Some disappear naturally while others are removed surgically

Most skin tags drop off naturally over the course of time. However, those which don't, have to be removed surgically. Your doctor may cut them off with surgical scissors or use a scalpel to do so. They can also be removed by being frozen with liquid nitrogen in certain cases. In other instances, they are also eliminated by being burnt with electrical energy.