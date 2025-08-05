Mubadala Investment and AI firm G42 are likely to remain the main backers

This Abu Dhabi-based investment group wants to raise $25B

Abu Dhabi-based investment group, MGX, is said to be considering raising up to $25 billion in third-party capital. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) portfolio. According to Bloomberg, executives at MGX are exploring funding options from investors both in Abu Dhabi and globally.