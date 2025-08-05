SBI Card is removing certain benefits from these credit cards
What's the story
SBI Card has announced major changes to its credit card offerings in India, effective August 11. The changes involve the removal of complimentary air accident insurance coverage worth ₹1 crore for certain cards. The affected ones include UCO Bank SBI Card ELITE, Central Bank of India SBI Card ELITE, PSB SBI Card ELITE, KVB SBI Card ELITE, the KVB SBI Signature Card, and Allahabad Bank SBI Card ELITE.
Coverage reduction
Cards affected by ₹50L coverage removal
SBI Card is also removing the complimentary air accident insurance cover of ₹50 lakh from some cards. UCO Bank SBI Card PRIME, Central Bank of India SBI Card PRIME, KVB SBI Card PRIME, Karur Vysya Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, and PSB SBI Card PRIME are affected. South Indian Bank SBI Card PRIME, South Indian Bank SBI Platinum Credit Card, as well as Karnataka Bank's and City Union Bank's versions are also on the list.
Previous adjustments
Similar changes were made last month
Notably, SBI Card had made similar changes on July 15. The company had removed the complimentary air accident insurance coverage of ₹1 crore from SBI Card Miles Elite and SBI Card Miles Prime. It also discontinued the ₹50 lakh air accident insurance coverage on SBI Card Prime and Pulse during this change.