BCCI to issue players a warning over workload management concerns

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could reportedly issue a strong warning to players over the issue of workload management. This comes after India's recent Test series against England, where fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah missed two matches. Despite the absence, Mohammed Siraj helped India level the series at 2-2. However, many criticized Bumrah's absence from the second and fifth Tests due to his pre-series statement that he would play three matches.

Official statement Picking and choosing games won't be tolerated A senior BCCI official told PTI that while fast bowlers' workloads will continue to be managed, skipping important games at their discretion won't be tolerated. The official said, "There have been discussions and the message will be sent across to the centrally contracted players, especially those who are all-format regulars, that this culture of picking and choosing games won't be entertained in the near future."

Workload Narrative around Bumrah's workload Bumrah has been a key player for India across formats, especially in Tests, where he has taken 219 wickets from just 48 matches with an average of 19.82. However, he has also had fitness issues like a back injury that required surgery. The team management has been careful about his workload, making him play mainly in major ICC events and crucial bilateral fixtures. Therefore, it was decided that Bumrah will play only three of the five Tests in England.

Injury update Bumrah fit for Asia Cup Contrary to earlier reports, Bumrah is fit and available for the 2025 Asia Cup in the UAE. The pacer had reportedly sustained a knee injury during the England Test series. However, sources close to him have confirmed that he is perfectly fit now. His workload management has largely revolved around Test cricket, with BCCI's medical staff deciding how many red-ball games he will play.