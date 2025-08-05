Hrithik-Jr NTR's 'War 2' gets U/A rating, confirmed runtime revealed

The upcoming action thriller War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR , has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's runtime is going to be 173 minutes (excluding the end credits), making it the longest film in Yash Raj Films 's (YRF) Spy Universe, as per Pinkvilla. This news comes as anticipation builds for its release on August 14, 2025.

Record-breaking runtime 'War 2' beats other YRF Spy Universe films War 2's runtime beats its predecessors in the YRF Spy Universe, including Ek Tha Tiger (132 minutes), Tiger Zinda Hai (161 minutes), War (154 minutes), Pathaan (146 minutes), and Tiger 3 (156 minutes). The film also features a special post-credit scene, which has become a trademark of the YRF Spy Universe.

Action-packed film Film to feature 6 major action set pieces Co-starring Kiara Advani, War 2 promises to deliver six major action set pieces that have been designed by international teams. Among these, Roshan's introduction scene and Jr NTR's pirate sequence are being touted as standout moments. The film is expected to benefit from the Independence Day weekend release.

Financial details 'War 2's Telugu rights sold for ₹90cr Earlier, reports suggested that Jr NTR is being paid ₹70cr for War 2, while Roshan will be paid ₹50cr with backend earnings. Then, speculations suggested that the South actor has also bagged a profit-sharing deal. According to Bollywood Hungama, YRF has now sold the Telugu rights of War 2 upfront to Naga Vamsi for a whopping ₹90cr.