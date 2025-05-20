What's the story

The much-awaited teaser of Yash Raj Films's upcoming spy thriller, War 2, was released on Tuesday morning, on the occasion of one of its lead stars, Jr NTR's birthday.

The film serves as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and further builds the YRF Spy Universe.

Featuring a high-octane face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR, the teaser has already taken the internet by storm. Let's see how much each star earned for the film.