Here's how much Hrithik, Jr NTR earned for 'War 2'
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser of Yash Raj Films's upcoming spy thriller, War 2, was released on Tuesday morning, on the occasion of one of its lead stars, Jr NTR's birthday.
The film serves as a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and further builds the YRF Spy Universe.
Featuring a high-octane face-off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR, the teaser has already taken the internet by storm. Let's see how much each star earned for the film.
NTR's fee
NTR reportedly bagged ₹30 crore, reducing his fees
As per The Times of India, while the 2019 film War was made on a massive budget of ₹170 crore, the makers have now raised the stakes even higher by investing ₹200 crore in the upcoming sequel, War 2.
According to GQ, NTR charged a hefty ₹45 crore for his role in SS Rajamouli's Oscar-winning epic RRR. However, for War 2, he reportedly reduced his fee to ₹30 crore.
Roshan's fee
Roshan's remuneration for 'War 2' revealed
Roshan is said to have taken home ₹48 crore for reprising his role, while Kiara Advani reportedly earned ₹15 crore for her part.
Director Ayan Mukerji, who is helming the high-stakes spy thriller, is believed to have charged ₹32 crore.
This YRF production will release on August 14.
The War 2 teaser makes it evident that the film promises a thrilling, globe-trotting adventure.