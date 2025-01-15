Salman's 'Sikandar' tops IMDb's Most Anticipated Films of 2025
What's the story
The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has revealed its list of the most anticipated Indian films of 2025, and Salman Khan has shown everyone who is the boss.
His Sikandar has topped the list.
The AR Murugadoss directorial, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi will be released on Eid 2025.
Murugadoss thanked IMDb for the honor, added working with Khan was "incredible," and thanked producer Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen.
Ranking details
'Sikandar' outshined other anticipated films like 'Toxic,' 'Coolie'
Sikandar left behind many other much-awaited films from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry.
The second position was taken by Kannada star Yash's Toxic, his first film after the KGF series.
This was followed by Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj's first collaboration, Coolie.
Akshay Kumar-led ensemble comedy Housefull 5 and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 rounded off the top five.
Additional rankings
Other films in IMDb's top 10 most anticipated list
The rest of the top 10 most anticipated films were Prabhas's The Raja Saab, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2, Mohanlal's sequel to Lucifer, L2: Empuraan, Shahid Kapoor's Deva, and Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava.
IMDb revealed that these rankings were based on "actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide."