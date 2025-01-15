What's the story

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has revealed its list of the most anticipated Indian films of 2025, and Salman Khan has shown everyone who is the boss.

His Sikandar has topped the list.

The AR Murugadoss directorial, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi will be released on Eid 2025.

Murugadoss thanked IMDb for the honor, added working with Khan was "incredible," and thanked producer Sajid Nadiadwala for making it happen.