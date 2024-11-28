Summarize Simplifying... In short Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, 'Sarzameen', a gripping drama about an army officer's mission against terrorism in Kashmir, is reportedly set for a Republic Day 2025 release.

Details about Khan's role and those of Kajol and Sukumaran remain a mystery.

'Sarzameen' is aiming for a January 2025 release

Ibrahim Ali Khan's 'Sarzameen' eyes Republic Day 2025 release: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:46 pm Nov 28, 202405:46 pm

What's the story Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with the much-anticipated film Sarzameen. The movie, directed by Kayoze Irani and co-produced by Karan Johar, also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. After completing filming in April this year and reshooting some portions recently, the team is now targeting a January 2025 release, possibly around Republic Day, reported India Today.

Box office clash

'Sarzameen' to compete with 'Skyforce' at box office

If the reports about the release of Khan's debut film are true, Sarzameen will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan's Skyforce. The film is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur. An insider told the media portal, "If the post-production stays on track, Sarzameen is aiming for a January release next year, perhaps around Republic Day." "The movie has a patriotic theme," it added.

Film synopsis

'Sarzameen' plot and character details remain under wraps

Per reports, Sarzameen is a hard-hitting drama that narrates the tale of an army officer's unyielding mission to fight terrorism in Kashmir, with Ibrahim playing a crucial role. The roles of Kajol and Sukumaran in the film have been kept under wraps. Before making his debut, Ibrahim honed his skills by assisting Johar on his 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.