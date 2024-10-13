Summarize Simplifying... In short Director Bala defended Alia Bhatt's casting in 'Jigra', praising her as the greatest of all time and an incredible artist.

Vasan Bala calls Alia Bhatt 'GOAT'

'She's the greatest of all time'—'Jigra' director defends Alia's casting

By Isha Sharma 12:42 pm Oct 13, 2024

What's the story Vasan Bala's Jigra was released on Friday to mixed reviews and is currently struggling at the box office. It has also been mired in controversy due to Alia Bhatt's casting, considering producer Karan Johar sent the script to Bhatt without informing Bala. Now, in an interview with Zoom, Bala reacted to the controversy and defended Bhatt's casting.

Bhatt's casting

'She is the greatest of all time'

Bala defended Bhatt, saying, "She is the greatest of all time (GOAT)." "[She is an] incredible artist and an even better human." Also speaking about the supporting cast, he said, "Casting went through its hits and misses and suggestions and reaching out but now... there is no way it was played by anyone else but them...loved the collaboration." The film also stars Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa, among others.

Film insights

Bala's vision for 'Jigra'

Bala also shared his vision for Jigra, a film that delves into pain and survival. "When pushed to a corner with no hope I felt Satya the character would do the simplest most astonishing how-is-it-possible act! blow it up!" "It was a task to film the climax fragmented over many days and weave it together and make it flow like a never-ending fever dream."

Creative partnerships

Bala's collaboration with Achint Thakkar and Swapnil Sonawane

Bala also spoke about his collaborations with music director Achint Thakkar and cinematographer Swapnil Sonawane. "Achint Thakkar has been my partner in music since Monica O My Darling." "Both times I could share my childhood and my musical instincts and he would weave them in his own groove and make them spectacular." As for Sonawane, he said, "We are both very anti-thriller visual templates. It's more about exploring a place and accepting it rather than forcing a genre into it."