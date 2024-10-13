Summarize Simplifying... In short Julia Fox expressed regret over her relationship with rapper Ye, feeling manipulated and used as a pawn. She emphasized her focus on her son, Valentino, and her desire to avoid negative situations.

'Used as a pawn': Julia Fox regrets relationship with Ye

Oct 13, 2024

What's the story Italian-Hollywood actor Julia Fox (34) has expressed deep regret over her brief relationship with rapper Ye (earlier known as Kanye West). Speaking to The Times, she said that she felt like a "pawn" and that the experience felt like it lasted "a lifetime" despite only spanning a few weeks. The revelations come as Ye (47) faces a lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting his former assistant Lauren Pisciotta at a party co-hosted by disgraced rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Manipulation claims

Fox claimed Ye manipulated her into a public relationship

Fox revealed she felt manipulated by him. She said, "It wasn't my idea for it to go public. If anything, I was like, 'We should wait,' and then boom, it was done behind my back." "I realized pretty quickly I was being used as a pawn." "I hate it! It was only a few weeks but enough to last me a lifetime. I was in probably the most uncomfortable position in my life and that's saying a lot."

Family focus

Fox's son Valentino is her 'grounding force'

Fox stressed that her son, Valentino (3), has been her anchor. He has been her "grounding force helping her stay focused and avoid getting caught up in negative situations." "It was like, I can't go down this spiral because no man, no matter how rich or famous, is worth one minute away from my child." "I don't want to be known for being anyone's girlfriend." The two dated in early 2022; in July 2024, she came out as a lesbian.

Legal troubles

Meanwhile, Ye's former assistant accused him of rape

Apart from Fox's revelations, Ye is also facing legal troubles. His ex-assistant Pisciotta has accused him of drugging and raping her at a party hosted by Diddy. The accusation is part of a larger wrongful termination lawsuit filed against the rapper. Pisciotta had previously sued Ye in June for "sexual harassment, stalking, and wrongful termination."

Disturbing allegations

Pisciotta's lawsuit paints a disturbing picture of Ye

Pisciotta's lawsuit describes Ye as "predatory, aggressive, compulsive, vulgar, perverse and frighteningly calculative." She also calls him a "premeditative and sadistic groomer" with "animalistic desires." The lawsuit describes him as a "premeditative and sadistic groomer" with "animalistic desires" who used his position and power in the music industry to feed his "insatiable sexual gratification."