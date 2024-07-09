In brief Simplifying... In brief Julia Fox, known for her brief relationship with rapper Ye (Kanye West), has come out as a lesbian.

In her memoir, "Down the Drain," she reflects on her time with Ye, questioning the authenticity of their relationship and expressing discomfort over his suggestion for her to get a boob job.

'Sorry boys': Ye's ex-girlfriend Julia Fox comes out as lesbian

By Tanvi Gupta 01:28 pm Jul 09, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Julia Fox, the host of OMG Fashun and actor in Uncut Gems, publicly identified as a lesbian on Monday. The announcement came in response to comedian Emily Gracin's TikTok video about seeing "a lesbian with their boyfriend." Fox humorously replied to the video saying, "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian," and playfully apologized to her exes by stating, "So sorry, boys. Won't happen again."

Fox's past relationships and marriage

Before coming out, Fox had been involved with men, including a marriage to a New York-based private pilot Peter Artemiev in 2018. The couple shares a three-year-old son named Valentino, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2020. In 2022, Fox was briefly linked to rapper Ye (Kanye West) after meeting him at a New Year's party in Miami. Despite an initial connection with West, their relationship ended within a month, reportedly.

When Fox 'sworn off men'

Also recognized as a music artist, Fox, during a 2023 interview on the Drew Barrymore Show candidly shared with the host that she had "sworn off men." Barrymore then inquired what Fox sought in a relationship. "It would need to be someone who also has to have kids, so they understand that they can never come first...Then it would have to be someone who's OK with seeing me once a week for a two-hour window."

Fox's memoir detailed her 'highly publicized' relationship with Ye

In her 2023 memoir, Down the Drain, Fox detailed her brief relationship with the Hollywood rapper, referring to him only as "the artist." She questioned the authenticity of their relationship and wrote, "I'm disconnected from the moment. I try to find gratitude for the lavish gifts, but the feeling of insincerity lingers." "The only time he engages is when the camera is on us...when he will grab me and kiss me passionately."

When Ye asked Fox to get a 'boob job'

In her memoir, Fox also recounted how Ye offered to get her a boob job while she was trying on her new Diesel wardrobe at a hotel. She recounted that when she mentioned she couldn't wear a specific slinky top with a bra, Ye's response was to suggest getting her a boob job, she writes. Fox remembers feeling deeply unsettled by the exchange. To note, Fox's relationship with Ye ended after her disheartening 32nd birthday celebration.