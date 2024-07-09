In brief Simplifying... In brief Elton John, the top-selling solo artist, was caught relieving himself in a plastic bottle while shopping, after being informed there were no public restrooms available.

Elton John caught publicly 'peeing in plastic bottle' while shopping!

By Tanvi Gupta 01:26 pm Jul 09, 202401:26 pm

What's the story British pop icon Sir Elton John reportedly found himself in an unusual predicament while shopping for shoes in Nice, a city in France. The owner of Sugarkikz, Ryan Sukkar, told TMZ that the 77-year-old singer visited his store with his two sons and a bodyguard. When there was no public restroom available, John allegedly "peed in a plastic bottle" provided by his security personnel. You won't believe what happened next!

In detail: Here's what exactly happened

According to the report, John entered the shop in search of a public restroom. "When he [Elton] was told there wasn't a toilet around," the shop owner recounted, "the singer turned to his security and asked for a bottle." "Then he took a few steps away from other shoppers and began taking a leak in the receptacle," read the report.

John directed his security to clean up the mess

Moreover, after the singer finished his business in public, he "got some pee on the floor," and subsequently instructed his security "to get a towel" to "clean up the mess." This incident left the shop owner "shocked and frustrated." Sukkar, who was initially unaware of his famous customer, proceeded to inquire about his occupation. In response to his query, the singer simply added, "I am Elton John."

He continued shopping after this unusual incident

Despite the awkward situation, John continued his shopping trip and purchased two pairs of trainers for his sons, Zachary (13), and Elijah (11), whom he shares with 61-year-old Canadian-British filmmaker David Furnish. He even posed for a picture inside Sukkar's store before leaving. The incident ended on a positive note after the potentially uncomfortable bathroom ordeal, demonstrating the singer's professionalism amid unexpected circumstances.

John's remarkable career achievements: A look

As Sukkar searched Google for John, it quickly became apparent that he is one of the top-selling solo artists of all time, holding the record for the biggest-selling physical single with 33M copies sold for Candle in the Wind in 1997. He recently achieved EGOT status, winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards. His Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was officially recognized as the highest-grossing world tour of all time in May 2023.