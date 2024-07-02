In brief Simplifying... In brief Reality TV star Andrew Jury, known for his stint on Married At First Sight, tragically passed away in custody, leaving his family and former castmates deeply saddened.

Reality TV star Andrew Jury dies

All about reality star Andrew Jury who died in custody

What's the story Andrew Jury, a reality TV personality known for his stint on Married At First Sight New Zealand, has passed away. He was 33. He was reportedly in jail at Mt Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, NZ, facing charges including "assault with intent to injure, willful damage and possession of an offensive weapon." The cause of his death remains unclear, despite prison officials' attempts to save him.

Family worries

Jury's father expressed concerns over his son's mental health

Jury's father, Ron Jury, shared his concerns about his son's mental health in an interview with The New Zealand Herald. He revealed that Andrew had been "struggling" in jail since his arrest on April 2 and regretted that warning signs may have been missed when Andrew stopped communicating with family and friends. The Jury family is reportedly "bewildered" and "deeply saddened" by his passing.

Heartfelt tributes

Former castmates remembered Jury fondly

Jury's former castmates from Married At First Sight, Brett and Angel Renall and Benjamin Blackwell confirmed his death in a joint statement. They described him as always friendly and the life of the party during their shared experience on the show. The trio extended their deepest condolences to Jury's family, stating, "It's with the heaviest hearts we've come together to acknowledge the passing of Andrew Jury."

Company statement

Warner Bros. Discovery expressed condolences over jury's death

Warner Bros. Discovery, the producer of Married At First Sight for its Three network, extended their deepest condolences to Jury's family. The company stated, "WBD takes duty of care extremely seriously and has protocols in place regarding the wellbeing of cast and crew." They also confirmed that all contributors to the show have access to mental health professionals throughout the process. The actor made an appearance on the show in 2017.

Ongoing probe

Investigation into Jury's death continues

In the dating show, where random people are coupled based on expert analysis of their tastes and personalities, the groom Jury was matched with the bride Vicky Gleeson-Stokes. They stayed together during the series but split after filming ended, with Jury later criticizing the show's production. The investigation into Jury's death is ongoing. While the cause of his death remains unclear, it is "not being treated as suspicious."