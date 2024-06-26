In brief Simplifying... In brief Matthew Perry's death, initially ruled accidental, is now under LAPD investigation due to a high concentration of ketamine, a drug used in his depression therapy, found in his system.

Investigation into Matthew Perry's death nears conclusion

Police consider charging 'multiple people' in Matthew Perry's ketamine-related death

By Tanvi Gupta 12:21 pm Jun 26, 202412:21 pm

What's the story The investigation into the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry, known for his role in the hit 1994 sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, is reportedly "nearing its conclusion." Law enforcement sources suggest that "multiple people" could face charges in this case, reported PEOPLE. The US Attorney's Office will have the final say on whether charges will be filed. Perry, who drowned in a hot tub at his LA residence in October 2023, was 54.

Perry's death was ruled accidental, multiple factors were involved

Perry's death was ruled as accidental with no evidence of foul play. The autopsy report, in December, indicated that the actor died from the acute effects of ketamine alongside other contributing factors including drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder. Following the conclusion of the Medical Examiner-Coroner's investigation in December, the LAPD began probing into Perry's overdose death to trace the origin of the ketamine that led to his demise.

Uncertainty surrounds Perry's ketamine intake method

At the time of his death, Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety—with his last session taking place one and a half weeks before his death. The medical examiner reportedly detected high levels of ketamine (3,540 nanograms per milliliter) in Perry's system. However, the ketamine found could not have been from that therapy due to ketamine's half-life being three to four hours or less. The exact method of how the actor ingested the ketamine remains unknown.

Perry's struggles with addiction detailed in his memoir

Perry had previously opened up about his addiction struggles in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. His addiction began after a 1997 jet ski accident led him to start taking Vicodin—which later escalated into alcohol abuse. "I wanted to share when I was safe from going into the dark side again," Perry told PEOPLE, adding, "I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober—and away from the active disease of alcoholism—to write it all down."