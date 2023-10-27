Best sitcom episodes on Halloween

By Namrata Ganguly 04:24 pm Oct 27, 202304:24 pm

Halloween episodes from popular Hollywood sitcoms

Halloween is a great premise for watching your favorite characters dealing with unusual circumstances and behaving out of their comfort zones. Each sitcom has used Halloween in a unique way over the years and seasons- whether it's just a backdrop, a chance for a character to be someone else for a night or just a fun costume party. Check some of the best below.

'Halloween' from 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

While Brooklyn Nine-Nine has given us some of the most memorable, heartwarming, fun, and spooky Halloween heists full of surprises and twists throughout the eight seasons, the first remains a classic, the one where it all started. Jake Peralta's elaborate heist to steal Captain Holt's Medal of Valor reaches its zenith. Peralta's successful stealing also establishes the foundation of their working relationship.

'Halloween' from 'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

The Halloween episode in the second season of Modern Family is a riotous exploration of the quirky Dunphy-Pritchett clan's holiday antics. From Claire's elaborate haunted house plans to Mitchell and Cameron's over-the-top costume competition, it is a masterclass in character-driven humor. The highlight of the episode is Claire's infectious Halloween enthusiasm and the chaos that unfolds as the entire family goes against her plans.

'Halloween' from 'The Office' (2005-2013)

The Office has given us some of the most hilarious Halloween episodes, but, the one from the first season remains special. It's a hilarious and quintessentially awkward portrayal of the Dunder Mifflin employees celebrating the holiday. Michael Scott's misguided attempts to create a fun office environment, coupled with Dwight's offbeat costume choice, and Jim's subtle pranks, make for an unforgettable and cringe-worthy Halloween spectacle.

'The Slutty Pumpkin' from 'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

The Slutty Pumpkin from the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother is a legendary Halloween episode. In his journey of finding love, Ted Mosby's quest to reunite with the mysterious girl he met at the annual rooftop party years ago is both comical and poignant. He calls her the "Slutty Pumpkin" and waits to meet her every year.

'The One with the Halloween Party' from 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' (1994-2004)

The One with the Halloween Party is an iconic episode that encapsulates the classic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S's signature humor and relationships. The gang of six dons an array of memorable costumes (read funny), including Chandler as a pink bunny, Ross as Spud-nik, Monica and Phoebe as superheroes, and Joey as Chandler. And, not to forget Sean Penn's guest appearance.