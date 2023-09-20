'Modern Family' to 'Simpsons': Best sitcoms on Disney+ Hotstar

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 20, 2023

Must-watch family sitcoms on Disney+ Hotstar

In the world of OTT, few things are universally loved and one of them is the genre of sitcoms. Shows in this genre offer a comforting blend of humor, relatable characters, and life lessons that resonate with viewers of all ages. From heartwarming moments to laugh-out-loud hilarity, these Disney+ Hotstar shows offer a perfect way to spend an evening full of lighthearted entertainment.

'New Girl' (2011- 2018)

Starring Zoey Deschanel, Elizabeth Meriwether's New Girl is a charming and hilarious exploration of modern-day friendships and relationships. It follows the quirky misadventures of Jess (Deschanel) as she moves in with three single men after a breakup. The show explores the comedic dynamics of this mismatched group of friends as they navigate love, friendship, and life in Los Angeles.

'Modern Family' (2009-2020)

Modern Family is one of the most loved sitcoms that offers a humorous and heartwarming glimpse into the lives of the Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan. The classic show adapts a mockumentary style to follow this diverse and dysfunctional extended family, celebrating the quirks and challenges of contemporary family dynamics. With witty writing, it efficiently delivers laughs and life lessons in equal measure.

'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' (2005- )

Created by Rob McElhenney, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a darkly hilarious sitcom that revolves around the outrageous antics of five self-absorbed, egoistic, and not-so-brainy friends who own an Irish bar. Their morally questionable schemes, excessive narcissism, and absurd adventures create a recipe for unapologetic and cringe-inducing comedy. A plus for the show is that it tackles taboo topics through irreverent humor.

'How I Met Your Mother' (2005-2014)

With its "legen-wait for it-dary" catchphrase, How I Met Your Mother is one of the most popular sitcoms. It recounts the romantic journey of Ted Mosby as he narrates to his children the tale of how he met their mother. Set in New York City, it follows Ted and his friends as they navigate love, careers, and the ups and downs of adult life.

'The Simpsons' (1989- )

The iconic animated sitcom The Simpsons is a timeless gem that has been a pop culture staple for decades. It is known for its satirical humor and sharp commentary. Set in the fictional town of Springfield, the show follows the lives of the Simpson family, including the bumbling but lovable Homer, his wife Marge, and their children Bart, Lisa, and Maggie.

