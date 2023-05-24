Entertainment

Nimrat Kaur's 'School of Lies' trailer released; release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag May 24, 2023, 04:43 pm 1 min read

'School of Lies' trailer released

The OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar released the trailer of its upcoming series School of Lies and as per the first look, the series looks promising. The gripping tale of a missing schoolboy is based on true events. The OTT platform also revealed that all the episodes will stream on June 2. Fans will be excited to watch this gripping tale.

Story, cast, and crew of the series

The series is headlined by a stellar cast. It includes Nimrat Kaur, Aamir Bashir, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Sonali Kulkarni, and Jitendra Joshi. The story revolves around a boy who goes missing. The suspicion rises when it is noticed that he is absent from classes. The series is created by Ishani Banerjee and Avinash Arun Dhaware, and it has been directed by the latter.

